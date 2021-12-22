Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi Round 18: 8th October – 6th November 2021

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

• The food security situation in Malawi has remained stable between April and November, with almost all interviewed households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption as they continue to consume from the 2021 harvest.

• The proportion of households who are employing the most severe consumption-based coping strategies has remained quite low from April, indicating a largely stable food security situation.

• Physical access to markets has increased slightly, likely due to a decrease in new COVID-19 cases coupled with the fact that rural households are still selling their produce from the recent harvest.