Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 16: 10th August – 9th September 2021

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

• While the food security situation between the months of August and September 2021 remained relatively stable, as shown by the unchanging high proportion of households classified as having acceptable food consumption,

Almost no households were classified as having poor food consumption.

• The proportion of households who are engaging in emergency livelihood-based coping has decreased and those who are not employing any coping has increased in the current round, further indicating an improvement and stable food security situation in the country over the August-September reporting period.

• The percentage of households who reported having access to markets in the current round has reduced slightly from the previous Round 15, in part, attributable to the loss of purchasing power for some households due to inflation during this period as well as a slight uptick in market prices.

BACKGROUND

During this reporting period, Malawi experienced a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and admissions to Emergency Treatment Units (ETUs).

Roughly 60 percent of all reported cases are coming from populated cities including Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

As of 19 September 2021, 401,808 COVID19 tests had been conducted since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 61,363 turned out positive for COVID-19, resulting in a positivity rate of 5 percent, down from 17 percent last month. A total of 52,005 cases (82.8 per cent) have so far recovered, while 6,865 cases are active, indicating a decrease of over 35 percent from the previous month. The number of hospital admissions has also decreased from 398 last month to 60 cases this month, with a daily average of about 10 cases. In view of this development, the Government of Malawi eased travel restrictions into the country