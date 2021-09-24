Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 15: 10th July – 9th August 2021

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

 The food security situation in Malawi has remained stable for two consecutive months, with almost all interviewed households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption as they consume from the recent harvest.

 The proportion of households who are employing the most severe consumption-based and emergency livelihood-based coping strategies decreased and remains at low levels similar to Round 14 but higher than Rounds 11-13, representing a sustained improvement in the food security situation, which is expected at this time of year.

 There is a slight increase in the number of households who reported that at least one member of their family had a fever, cough, or and difficulty in breathing in the past two weeks compared to the previous round.

BACKGROUND

During the current reporting period (JulyAugust), Malawi continued to experience a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recent data indicated that unlike the trend in the first and second waves of COVID-19 during which the majority of cases were reported in the cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu, the current wave has 75 percent of newly reported cases in rural areas. On the 7th of August 2021, Malawi received 302,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, bringing the total of vaccine doses thus far received in the country to 814,000. As of 5th August 2021, 463,236 people had received the first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 158,982 the second dose.

METHODOLOGY

Round 15 of remote household-level survey data collection in response to COVID-19 monitoring and seasonal trends in food security took place between 10th July and 8th August 2021.

The survey for this report was conducted using live telephone calls, collecting information from some 2,504 households in all districts and major cities across the country.

The sample size was calculated based on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Technical Manual (Version 3.0) guideline of having at least 150 samples per strata. Additional details on this methodology are available in Annex 1.