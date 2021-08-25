Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 14: 10th June – 9th July 2021

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

The food security situation of the country remains stable, with almost all interviewed households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption as they consume from this year’s harvest.

The proportion of households who are employing the most severe consumption-based and emergency livelihood-based coping strategies has significantly decreased in the current round of monitoring compared to the previous three Rounds 11-13, signifying an improvement in food security situation, which is to be expected at this time of year.

Physical access to markets has remained the same as previous month with a significant proportion of households accessing markets in the current Round 14 despite the resurgence of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, partly due to the rural households selling their produce from the recent harvest.