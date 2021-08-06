Malawi
Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 13: 11th May – 9th June 2021
Attachments
SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS
Food security in Round 13 (between the months of May and June 2021) has significantly improved as shown by an increase in the proportion of households classified as having acceptable food consumption and a reduction in the proportion of households classified as having poor food consumption. This is primarily because households are currently consuming from this year’s harvest.
The proportion of households who are employing the most severe consumption-based coping strategies significantly decreased in the current round of monitoring compared to the previous two Rounds 11-12, demonstrating an improvement in food security situation, which is to be expected at this time of year.
The percentage of households who reported having access to markets in the current round has decreased slightly compared to the previous round but remains in-line with normal trends for this period of the year.
There has been a decrease in the number of households who reported that at least one member of their family had a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing in the past two weeks compared to the previous round.
BACKGROUND
The number of COVID-19 active cases in the country remained at low levels during the period of data collection for this report, May-June 2021. On May 17th , authorities amended several domestic COVID-19 restrictions including restrictions on the size of gatherings as well as enacting a ban of non-essential international travel from Bangladesh,
India, Pakistan, and Brazil into the country until further notice. Nevertheless, the restrictions that remain in place included the continued closure of all land borders allowing only Malawian nationals/permanent residents and essential service providers, such as freight trucks, to cross the border.