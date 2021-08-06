Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 13: 11th May – 9th June 2021

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

Food security in Round 13 (between the months of May and June 2021) has significantly improved as shown by an increase in the proportion of households classified as having acceptable food consumption and a reduction in the proportion of households classified as having poor food consumption. This is primarily because households are currently consuming from this year’s harvest.

The proportion of households who are employing the most severe consumption-based coping strategies significantly decreased in the current round of monitoring compared to the previous two Rounds 11-12, demonstrating an improvement in food security situation, which is to be expected at this time of year.

The percentage of households who reported having access to markets in the current round has decreased slightly compared to the previous round but remains in-line with normal trends for this period of the year.