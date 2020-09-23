Malawi

Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 3

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

  • The food security situation remains stable, with almost all interviewed households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption and employing less emergency food consumption-based coping strategies compared to the First Round. That said, the upcoming 2020/2021 lean season coupled with the continued evolution of COVID-19 are likely to aggravate food insecurity across the country in the coming months

  • According to interviewed households, physical access to markets has remained stable in this Third Round (similar to the two previous rounds), as markets are functioning properly. Urban-based households continue to report greater physical access than rural-based households, likely due to their high market dependency as compared to rural households, many of whom are still consuming from their own stocks.

  • There has not been an upward trend in the proportion of households reporting cases of fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing has between this round and the last round (Round 2) of data collection, with reported levels now lower than those noted in Round 1.

