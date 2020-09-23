Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 3

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

The food security situation remains stable, with almost all interviewed households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption and employing less emergency food consumption-based coping strategies compared to the First Round. That said, the upcoming 2020/2021 lean season coupled with the continued evolution of COVID-19 are likely to aggravate food insecurity across the country in the coming months

According to interviewed households, physical access to markets has remained stable in this Third Round (similar to the two previous rounds), as markets are functioning properly. Urban-based households continue to report greater physical access than rural-based households, likely due to their high market dependency as compared to rural households, many of whom are still consuming from their own stocks.