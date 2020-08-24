Malawi Household Food Security Bulletin | Mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) on the Effects of COVID-19 in Malawi – Round 2

SUMMARY OF KEY FINDINGS

 The food security situation remains stable, with almost all households across the country classified as having acceptable to borderline food consumption and households employing less emergency food and fewer livelihood-based coping strategies.

 Physical access to markets has remained the same in the current round as that in the previous one indicating continuing of market functionality, which is a key element as the lean season approaches

 Reported cases of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing have decreased in this round.

BACKGROUND

While the country has enjoyed good crop production this year, realizing an 11.5% increase in maize compared to last season, COVID-19 is still likely to adversely impact food security in the coming months. It is in consideration of this that WFP has put in place remote household monitoring to track changes in food security as influenced by COVID-19.