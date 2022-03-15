Malawi Food Security Outlook Update, February to September 2022

Tropical Storm Ana and drought impacts dampen national production prospects

KEY MESSAGES

In Southern Malawi, damage from Tropical Storm Ana in January 2022 has further reduced the prospects for 2021/22 crop production. Flooding from Ana caused the loss of lives, damaged cropland and infrastructure, destroyed property, and resulted in livestock deaths. As a result of the storm’s damage and the rainfall deficits experienced throughout the country at the start of the season, FEWS NET expects national crop production will be 10 to 25 percent below average, with the largest deficits likely in Southern Malawi.

Although below-average production is expected, the overall food supply in Malawi, including for the maize staple, is expected to be average to slightly above average owing to consecutive above-average harvests in 2020 and 2021. Households, government, and private traders reportedly hold adequate surplus stocks to satisfy national needs, combined with an estimated 3 million metric tons from the upcoming harvest. However, many poor households – primarily in Southern and some parts of Central Malawi – will likely exhaust household stocks earlier than usual in 2022.