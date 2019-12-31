31 Dec 2019

Malawi Food Security Outlook Update, December 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (543.86 KB)

Agricultural labor opportunities provide insufficient income as food prices rise

KEY MESSAGES

  • Most of the country is experiencing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) food security outcomes. However, populations in southern Malawi and in northern Karonga district continue to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes, with an increasing number of people in need of assistance as the lean season progresses. As of late December, Malawi’s humanitarian food assistance program had just commenced. Due to delays the assistance program, the Malawi government conducted a one-off maize distribution in November as an interim measure.

  • Maize grain prices remain significantly above average and continue to increase as a growing number of households become reliant on market purchases during the lean season. Across most markets, maize prices increased by 5 to 20 percent between October and November. Above-average prices are attributed to production deficits in flood-affected areas, atypically low supply from neighboring countries, and atypically high levels of informal maize exports due to higher prices being offered in Tanzania. Prices in November were between 61 and 108 percent higher than the most recent five-year average and between 55 and 105 percent higher than November 2018 levels.

  • The October to March rainy season has started erratically, with planting not yet fully completed as of mid-December in most central and northern areas. Ongoing planting is increasing opportunities for agricultural labor and improving access to income for the poor, though an increase in the supply of labor is depressing wages. Meanwhile, stormy weather in some southern and northern areas is damaging infrastructure, especially dwelling houses and other buildings.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.