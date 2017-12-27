Malawi Food Security Outlook Update, December 2017

Most areas have received above normal rainfall, except for parts of southern Malawi

KEY MESSAGES

• Malawi has registered an average start of agricultural season in line with international and local forecasts. In most parts of the country rainfall has been normal tending towards above average. According to the DCCMS bulletin released on December 12th, for the last dekad of November and first dekad of December, most parts of Malawi have so far received above normal rainfall from 50 to 200 mm with the exception of the Lower Shire in southern Malawi which registered some rainfall deficits.

• In the presence of assistance that is planned, funded, and likely, FEWS NET expects Minimal (IPC Phase 1!) outcomes in Nsanje and Balaka between December 2017 and March 2018. In Chikwawa and Mwanza districts, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected between now and January 2018, but once assistance begins in these areas, outcomes will improve to Minimal (IPC Phase 1!) from February to March.

• Average retail prices for maize in registered an atypical decline in November of 6 percent in the 12 FEWS NET monitored markets. This price decrease comes at a time when market demand typically increases due to increased demand as the lean season begins across the country. However, due to a slightly above average production in 2016/17 and exceptionally high levels of maize imports, household and local maize availability is good.