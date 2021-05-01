Malawi Food Security Outlook Update, April 2021

Minimal (IPC Phase 1) area-level outcomes are projected for most of the outlook period

KEY MESSAGES

Most rural households are currently experiencing increased food access alongside ongoing harvesting and the start of a new consumption year. Minimal (IPC Phase 1) food security outcomes are widespread across the country, with areas currently facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes expected to transition to Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes in May. However, by August/September, arealevel Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are likely to re-emerge in Nsanje and Chikwawa districts due to the impacts of localized dry spells on crop production, while some poor households in other areas impacted by dry spells (including in parts of Balaka, Neno, Thyolo, and Kasungu district) are also likely to face Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes by this time.

Due to favorable rainfall and increased access to inputs under the new Affordable Inputs Program, Malawi is expected to realize above-average production of most food crops in 2021. According to first round production estimates, the country will produce an estimated 4.4 million metric tons of the maize staple, which is 42 percent above the five-year average and 29 percent above the estimated national requirement of 3.4 million metric tons.

Prices for the maize staple have continued decreasing in response to increased availability as traders release old stocks in anticipation of the ongoing harvests. Maize prices in March 2021 ranged from MWK 133 to MWK 200 per kilogram across monitored markets, with most markets recording prices on the lower end of the range. Prices in March were 5 to 8 percent lower than the previous month, 13 to 52 percent lower than prices at the same time last year, and 6 to 31 percent below five-year average levels.