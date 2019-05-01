Malawi Food Security Outlook Update, April 2019

Access to food increases with the harvest improving food security outcomes across the country

KEY MESSAGES

• Heavy rainfall and flooding in early March associated with Tropical Cyclone Idai; destroyed crops, livestock, houses, and roads affecting nearly 1 million people in southern Malawi. Area level outcomes in districts affected by flooding are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2). Although, there are some households in southern areas facing Crisis (IPC Phase 3) they have lost their crops, livestock, and livelihoods as a result of flooding. Stressed (IPC Phase 2) are likely to continue through September southern Malawi.

• Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes are present in most northern and central areas as households have started accessing own foods from the harvest. These outcomes are likely to continue through September as most households are expected to continue consuming own foods and are not reliant on markets for food.

• Despite destroyed maize crops in the south, the 2019 harvest nationwide is estimated to be slightly above average. The harvest of other key food crops; such as rice, sorghum, ground nuts, and sweet potatoes is also anticipated to be above average. As the harvest began in late March, maize grain prices started to decrease, and prices continue to follow this trend in most areas of the country. However, in southern markets severely affected by flooding, maize grain prices atypically continued to increase.