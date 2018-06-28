Malawi Food Security Outlook, June 2018 to January 2019

Households in southern and central Malawi will face food and livelihoods deficits

KEY MESSAGES

As the postharvest period continues, very poor and poor households in districts in the southern and central region will face Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes from June to September. Most of these districts will transition to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) during the lean season from October to January, when food prices are at their highest and local cereal supplies are at their lowest. Drivers of the projected area outcomes include below-average access to income from casual labor opportunities and crop sales because of dryness and erratic rains during the 2017/18 cropping season, and above-average maize prices from November to January.

The 2nd round production estimates showed that overall cereal production for the 2017/18 season was below average. Production of maize is 15 percent below the five-year average and other crops that registered a decrease include groundnuts, pulses, and cotton. Despite these reductions maize grain is readily available in markets and carryover stocks from the previous season will fill some of the national requirement gap.