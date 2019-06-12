12 Jun 2019

Malawi Food Security Cluster Monthly Bulletin – May 2019, as of 30th May 2019

Infographic
from World Food Programme, Food Security Cluster
Published on 30 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (694.19 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

Extreme weather patterns in March, coinciding with the lean season impacted negatively the food security of a predominantly agricultural economy. The entire food production chain has been disrupted by the flooding and the resulting displacement.
The immediate life-saving needs of the affected people was addressed with mixed programming of both in-kind (food package) and cash assistance. A standardized assistance package for May comprise 50Kgs of cereals, 10kgs pulses and 1 litre of cooking oil.
Where this cannot be provided, an equivalence of MK 18,000 has been agreed by the cluster.

