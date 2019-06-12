Malawi Food Security Cluster Monthly Bulletin – May 2019, as of 30th May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Extreme weather patterns in March, coinciding with the lean season impacted negatively the food security of a predominantly agricultural economy. The entire food production chain has been disrupted by the flooding and the resulting displacement.

The immediate life-saving needs of the affected people was addressed with mixed programming of both in-kind (food package) and cash assistance. A standardized assistance package for May comprise 50Kgs of cereals, 10kgs pulses and 1 litre of cooking oil.

Where this cannot be provided, an equivalence of MK 18,000 has been agreed by the cluster.