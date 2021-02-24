Malawi flow monitoring dashboard: United Republic of Tanzania and Mozambique Border, 16 November- 12 December 2020

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at Seventeen (17) active Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossings. Flow Monitoring (FM) between Malawi and Mozambique was conducted at the following 12 FMPs; Kapalamula, Katsakaminga, Mpala, Daniel 1, Mzikiti, Tsangano Boma, Fatch, Segulani, Mulangeni, Sembezera, Tsangani Turnoff and Madani. FM between Malawi and Tanzania was conducted at the following 5 FMPs; Kambwe, kangindwa, Timoti, Mwendelima and Januale. Over the reporting period, a total of 22,327 movements were observed at these points. About 56 per cent of all movements were incoming and 44 per cent were outgoing.

OVERVIEW

The Government of Malawi launched the Malawi COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan on the 8th of April 2020, with the aim of ensuring prevention of COVID-19 spread into the country, preparedness and readiness for a timely, consistent and coordinated response in the event of COVID-19 outbreak. Part of this plan is targeting Malawi’s 10 busiest points of entry in putting measures to prevent and contain COVID-19. IOM through funding from the Swedish Government supported the Government by collecting data through Flow Monitoring at 17 Flow Monitoring Points in 7 PoEs to track mobile populations, establish their vulnerabilities, needs, services gaps and share data with stakeholders for use in designing their interventions against COVID-19.

METHODOLOGY

Flow Monitoring is a data collection activity which seeks to gather key information on mobility and migrant profiles. It begins by identifying zones in which large mobility flows occur and highlighting the characteristics and journeys of travelers in these zones. DTM teams, with the support of local authorities and partners, identify strategic points of transit, where Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) are setup. At each FMP, DTM conducts Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR)). The FMR collects data at FMP through direct observation and interviews with key informants, including staff working at transit stations, border patrol officers, local authorities, bus or taxi drivers and travelers themselves. The FMR gathers data on the number of travelers crossing FMPs, as well as the provenance, next destination, vulnerabilities and means of transport of travelers. At each FMP, data is collected by a team of enumerators. Data collection is carried out daily, between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Enumerators collect data via a mobile data collection form to ensure data integrity and quality.

LIMITATIONS

Data collected in the framework of Flow Monitoring activities are the result of direct observations and interviews conducted at FMPs between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. The data are not representative of all migration flows in the border area, and, because they only reflect the situation of observed or surveyed individuals, cannot be generalized. Temporal coverage of the data collection exercises is also limited to a specific time window. While data is collected daily, Flow Monitoring activities do not capture all flows transiting through FMPs. Data on vulnerability is based on direct observation and should be understood as mainly indicative.

Data collected for these exercises should be understood as estimations only. IOM does not make any warranties or representations as to the appropriateness, quality, reliability, timeliness, accuracy or completeness of the data included in this report.