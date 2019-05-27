Malawi: Floods - Situation Report No. 5 (as of 20th May 2019)

This report is produced jointly by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) of Malawi and the United Nations Office of the Resident Coordinator in Malawi, in collaboration with humanitarian and development partners. It covers the period 7 – 27 April 2019.

Highlights

As of 27 April, more than 92,000 households have been reached with food and non-food items in 15 affected districts.

The Emergency Response Appeal launched on 28 March has received contributions and pledges amounting USD 25.6 million out of the needed US$45.2 million. Funding received includes contributions from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) amounting to USD 3.3 million. Current funding gap stands at USD19.6 million.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in collaboration with partners has developed a mimum return package that will support a participatory return of flood-affected displaced populations and their transition to early recovery. The return package was launched in Chikwawa District on 27 April.

The Humanitarian Country Team meeting on 24April 2019 discussed progress made in responding to Cyclone Idai. Preliminary results of the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) and findings from a rapid market assessment to inform potential multi-sectoral cash-based interventions were also presented at the meeting. The market assessment conducted in selected hard-hit districts shows that markets are functional and can support market-based responses and recovery interventions.

A Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) has been completed. The draft report is undergoing consultations and validation with plans to launch results of the same.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has indicated that cyclone Kenneth poses no threat to weather in Malawi.

Elections: The Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC) MEC will set up satellite polling stations to allow IDPs in camps to vote. MEC has done its own assessment of the camps particularly in Lower Shire.

15 Affected Districts

868,895 Affected throughout the country

731,879 People in need

86,976 People displaced in IDP camps

142,660 HHs reached with relief assistance

90 Partners providing relief assistance

Situation Overview

The humanitarian response has succeeded in reaching at least 731,879 people with food distribution in all 15 districts affected by the floods. In-kind distribution and cash transfers is being rolled out in 9 of the 15 districts. Food packages are not standardized with some households receiving cash while others receiving food in form of maize or rice. Partners are encouraged to contribute towards the return home package proposed by DODMA. Water trucking and repair of boreholes in camps successfully ensured 91,101 people had safe and potable water. Priority was given to improved sanitation amenities for 42,874 people in the camps and surrounding communities affected by the floods. Despite the significant achievements made in reaching the most vulnerable slightly above 12,856 people remain displaced in camps in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts.

DoDMA and partners are verifying the number of people that have returned to their places of origin and to accurately count those remaining in displacement sites to inform programming. In the last week of April, IOM in collaboration with DoDMA conducted the third round of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) IOM, DoDMA and the Malawi Red Cross are currently reviewing the data from the recent DTM exercise to accurately inform on the remaining numbers of displaced populations.

The Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) estimated that the total effects of heavy rains and floods amounted to US$220.2 million and the Government of Malawi will require about US$ 370million to help affected people and communities to recover. Cost of rebuilding homes for those affected is estimated at US$$105.9million, agriculture reinvestment at US$41.1million. UNDP engaged an Early Recover Advisor to support drafting the Early Recovery plan. Finalization of the plan is expected in by end of June.

Affected households are being supported to plant in time for the winter planting season. According to FESWENT projections, districts affected by the flooding are in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) while some households are facing Crisis (IPC3) having lost their crops and livestock and extensive damage to land.

Partners have begun early recovery activities through supporting households with seeds and agricultural inputs to meet the winter planting season.

Of the 27 reported cases of cholera there is 1 reported death. Five districts have been affected by cholera namely Nsanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Mwanza and Machinga. There has been no case from displaced people in the camp and preventative measures including the engagement of Environmental Health Officers.