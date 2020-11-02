Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 11: 1–14 October 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on food purchase increased by 34.4 percent since the start of the surveillance system in May 2020 and by 4.7 percent since the week 24th - 30th August. Compared to the period of 1st - 30th September, the proportion of households relying on food purchase increased by 3 percent from 55 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households (67 percent) relying on purchase as the main source of food. This represents a 13.7 percent increase from 53.3 percent recorded in the week 24th - 30th August 2020.

Nearly 26 percent of the households owning any type of livestock reported cases of livestock diseases, representing a 4 percent increase from the week 24-30th August 2020 with the northern region recording the highest proportion of households reporting cases of livestock diseases currently estimated at 32 percent followed by the southern region at 28.6 percent and the central region at 19.4 percent. Districts of Chikwawa, Chitipa, Karonga, Mangochi, Mulanje, Mzimba, and Ntcheu had over 30 percent of the households reporting cases of livestock diseases.

About 3.5 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihoods, dropping by 0.1 percent from 3.6 percent in September 2020. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 3.9 percent followed by the northern region at 3.3 percent and then the central region at 2.9 percent. 29.7 percent of households involved in fishing reported some suspected fish diseases, a 23.8 percent drop from 53.5 percent in the month of September 2020. Districts that reported fish diseases included Karonga and Nkhata Bay in the northern region, Kasungu, Mchinji, Nkhotakota and Salima in the central region, Mulanje, Mangochi and Chikwawa in the southern region.