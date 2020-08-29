Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 8: 03-08 August [WK15] & 09-16 August [WK16]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Nearly half of the households in targeted districts are currently relying on purchase as the main source of food. The southern region records the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food, followed by the central region and then the northern region.

The mean reduced coping strategy index (rCSI) in the week ending 16 August 2020 has recorded a 3 percent increase from 17.6 to 18.1 in relation to the week ending 8 August 2020. In the same week, 16 percent of the households were classified as being in Phase 3 of rCSI indicative of adoption of negative coping strategies, and the southern region records the highest proportion of households classified as Phase 3.

Access to livestock veterinary extension services continue to remain low, with only 19 percent of the households reporting access to the services in the week ending 16 August 2020.

The average price of maize slightly increased by 1 percent comparing the week ending 16 August 2020 with the week ending 8 August 2020. In the week ending 16 August 2020, maize was trading at MK170.46 /kg with the southern region recording the highest price per kg.