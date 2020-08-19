Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 7: 20-26 July [WK13] & 27 July - 2 August [WK14]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food has nearly doubled comparing the first week of May and the week ending on 2 August, with the southern region recording the highest increase indicative of depleting food stock at household level.

Nearly 15 percent of households are classified in phase 3 of the reduced coping strategy index implying adoption of increased negative coping mechanism. The southern region has the highest proportion of households classified in phase 3 of reduced coping strategy which is estimated at 21 percent while the northern region has the lowest proportion estimated as 8 percent.

Access to livestock veterinary extension services continues to remain low, with only 18 percent of the households reporting access to the services in the week ending on 2 August 2020. In the same week, one in five households reported some suspected livestock diseases with the proportion of households reporting Newcastle surging from 36 percent in the week ending on 19 July 2020 to 49 percent in the week ending on 2 August 2020.