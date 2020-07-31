Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 6: 6–12 July [WK11] & 13–19 July [WK12]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The Ministry of Agriculture announced a suspected outbreak of Epizootic Ulcerative Syndrome (EUS) in Mchinji District. Preliminary investigations conducted so far indicate that the disease has affected almost the entire district of Mchinji and an infinite number of fish is at high risk.

The southern region continues to register the highest proportion of households relying on the market (purchase) as the main source of food, currently estimated at 54 percent, having increased from 27 percent in the first week of May.

Approximately 21 percent of households in the southern region have been classified in Phase 3 of reduced coping strategy index, which is a 5 percent increase from 16 percent in the first week of May 2020. One in five households is adopting negative coping mechanism for sustainability. The most affected districts include Phalombe, Chikwawa, Mulanje and Mangochi. Likewise, the same situation has been registered in Nkhotakota district located in the central region.

In the same period, the proportion of households classified as Phase 3 based on reduced coping strategy index in the northern region has dropped from 14 percent to the current estimate of 7 percent, while in the central region, this has dropped from 15 percent to 10 percent.