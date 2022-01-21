Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 40: 16-31 December 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food was 51.7 percent, which is 19.7 percentage points lower than the 71.5 percent reported same time last year. The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food is 1.7 percentage points higher than the 50.4 percent reported in the first half of December 2021. The southern region continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food estimated at 63.0 percent, which is lower than the 78.9 percent reported during the same time last year, dropping by 15.9 percentage points. The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food in the southern region is similar to the 63.2 percent recorded in the first half of December 2021.

In households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases was 14.2 percent, which is lower than the 19.6 percent recorded during the same period last year and is also lower than the 19.1 percent recorded in the first half of December 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 16.2 down from 22.8 percent.

The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities was 2.2 percent, which is similar to the 2.3 percent reported during the same period last year but is lower than the 3.1 percent reported in the first half of December 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities (7.3 percent up from 6.9 percent). Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases was 26.9 percent, which is similar to the 27.2 percent same period last year and is also similar to 26.8 percent reported in the first half of December 2021. The northern region reported the highest proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases (35.6 percent). Localized swelling, skin erosion or loss of scales, lesions or ulcers and red spots or red areas on the body were the fish disease reported.

The average price of maize per kg was MK157.00, which is lower than the MK189.14/kg recorded during the same time last year. The average maize price is up from the MK152.99/kg reported in the first half of December 2021. The southern region continued to record the highest average maize prices per kg at MK178.60, which is lower than the MK191.53/kg recorded same time last year but higher than the MK166.50/kg recorded in the first half of December 2021.