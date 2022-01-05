Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 39: 1-15 December 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food was 48.2 percent, which is 22.4 percentage points lower than the 70.6 percent reported same time last year but higher than the 43.4 percent reported in the second half of November 2021. The southern region continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food estimated at 63.2 percent, which is lower than the 77.6 percent reported the same time last year dropping by 14.4 percentage points. The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food in the southern region is higher than the 55.5 percent recorded in the second half of November 2021.

In households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases was 19.1 percent, which is lower than the 20.4 percent recorded same time last year but is higher than the 17.1 percent recorded in the second half of November 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 22.8 percent up from 17.6 percent.  The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities was 3.1 percent, which is higher than the 2.2 percent reported during the same period last year and is also higher than the 2.0 percent reported in the second half of November 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities (6.9 percent up from 5.6 percent). Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases was 226.8 percent, which is higher than the 24.1 percent same period last year and is also higher than the 22.6 percent reported in the second half of November 2021. The northern region reported the highest proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases (70.0 percent). Localized swelling and skin erosion or loss of scales were the fish disease reported.

The average price of maize per kg was MK152.99, which is lower than the MK194.45/kg recorded during the same time last year. The average maize price is up from the MK148.46/kg reported in the second half of November 2021. The southern region continued to record the highest average maize prices per kg at MK166.50, which is lower than the MK209.07/kg recorded same time last year but lower than the MK174.30/kg recorded in the second half of November 2021.