Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 38: 16–30 November 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food was 43.4 percent, which is 23.4 percentage points lower than the 66.8 percent reported same time last year but higher than the 39.9 percent reported in the first half of November 2021. The southern region continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food estimated at 55.5 percent, which is lower than the 76.3 percent reported during the same period last year. The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food in the southern region is lower than the 57.8 percent recorded in the first half of November 2021.

In households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases was 17.1 percent, which is 4 percentage points lower than the 21.1 percent recorded during the same period last year and is lower than 20.2 percent recorded in the first half of November 2021. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 22.5 percent up from 2.9 percent.

The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities was 2.0 percent, which is 0.1 percentage points lower than 2.1 percent reported during the same period last year and is also 0.1 percentage points higher than 1.9 percent reported in the first half of November 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities (5.6 percent up from 3.2 percent). Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases was 22.6 percent, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the 17.2 percent reported during the same period last year and is also 18.4 percentage points higher than the 4.2 percent reported in the first half of November 2021. The northern region reported the highest proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases (40.6 percent). Lesions or ulcers, localized swelling and skin erosion or loss of scales were the fish disease reported.

The average price of maize per kg was MK148.46, which is 21.5 percent lower than the MK189.14/kg recorded during the same time last year. The average maize price is slightly up from the MK147.00/kg reported in the first half of November 2021. The southern region continued to record the highest average maize prices per kg at MK174.30, which is 15.7 percent lower than the MK206.86/kg recorded same time last year.