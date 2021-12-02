Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 37: 1 – 15 November 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food was 39.9 percent, which is 25.7 percentage points lower than the 65.6 percent reported same time last year but higher than the 37.0 percent reported in the second half of October 2021. The southern region continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food estimated at 57.8 percent, which is lower than the 75.7 percent reported the same time last year but higher than the 49.5 percent reported in the second half of October 2021.

In households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases was 20.2 percent, which is slightly higher than the 19.1 percent recorded same time last year and is slightly lower than 20.4 percent recorded in the second half of October 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 25.5 percent which is higher than the 20.3 percent reported in the second half of October 2021.

The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities was 1.9 percent, which is lower than the 3.3 percent reported during the same period last year but higher than the 1.7 percent reported in the second half of October 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities (3.2 percent down from 6.0 percent). Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases dropped to 4.2 percent from 23.3 percent recorded during the same period last year and is lower than the 6.4 percent reported in the second half of October 2021. Lesions or ulcers were the fish disease reported.