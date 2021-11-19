Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 32: 16–30 August 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food at the household level was estimated at 29.1 percent, which is 22.1 percentage points lower than the 51.2 percent recorded same time last year. The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food is higher than the 25.2 percent reported in the first half of August. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food estimated at 40.8 percent, which is lower than the 62.8 percent reported at the same time last year and is comparable to the 39.4 percent recorded in the first half of August

In households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases was 22.4 percent, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the 20.6 percent reported at the same time last year and is higher than the 19.7 percent recorded in the first half of August. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 29.2 percent up from 26.3 percent in the first half of AugustThe proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities was 2.9 percent up from 2.4 percent reported in the first half of August. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.6 percent. Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases was 11.4 percent down from 27.1 percent in the first half of August. The northern region continues to register the highest proportion of households reporting some suspected fish diseases (29.3 percent down from 70 percent reported in the first half of August 2021).

The average price of maize per kg was MK140.25, which is 18.8 percent lower than the MK172.77 reported same time last year. However, the recorded average maize price is slightly higher than the MK138.98/kg reported in the first half of August. The southern region continued to record the highest average maize prices per kg at MK156.90, which is lower than the MK186.90/kg reported same time last year and is also lower than the MK159.90/kg reported in the first half of August 2021t.