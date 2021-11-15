Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 35: 1-15 October 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food at the household level was 37.5 percent, which is 20.5 percentage points lower than the 58.0 percent recorded same time last year but higher than the 34.5 percent reported in the second half of September 2021. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food (50.8 percent down from 69.4 percent reported in the same time last year but higher than the 48.2 percent reported in the second half of September 2021).

Among households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases was 20.5 percent, which is lower than the 26.4 percent recorded same time last year and is also lower than the 23.1 percent recorded in the second half of September 2021. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 24.6 percent down from 25.9 percent reported in the in the second half of September 2021.

The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities was 1.7 percent down from 3.5 percent same time last year and is also slightly down from 1.8 percent reported in the second half of September 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities (3.3 percent down from 3.6 percent). Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases was 24.6 percent, which is lower than the 29.7 percent reported same time last year and is also lower than the 25.3 percent reported in the second half of September 2021. The northern region continues to register the highest proportion of households reporting some suspected fish diseases (54.5 percent up from 40.6 percent recorded in the second half of September 2021).