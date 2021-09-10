Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 31: 1–15 August 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food at the household level was estimated at 25.2 percent, which is 21.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2 percent recorded same time last year and is 1.6 percentage points higher than the 23.6 percent in the second half of July. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food at the household level estimated at 39.4 percent, which is lower than the 59.8 percent at the same time last year but higher than the 35.0 percent in the second half of July.

In households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases was estimated at19.7 percent, which is slightly close to 19.8 percent recorded same time last year and is higher than the 19.2 percent in the second half of July. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 26.3 percent down from 40.5 percent in the second half of July.

The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities was estimated at 2.4 percent up from 1.1 percent in the second half of July.. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.6 percent up 0.4 percent in the second half of July. Proportion of households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases was 27.1 percent up from 5.3 percent in the second half of July. The northern region continues to register the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases (70 percent up from 50.0 percent in the second half of July).

The average price of maize per kg was MK138.98, which is 17.9 percent lower than the MK169.26 same time last year. However, the average maize price is higher than the MK130.23/kg in the second half of July. The southern region continued to record the highest average maize prices per kg at MK159.90, which is lower than the MK186.20/kg recorded same time last year and is higher than the MK145.90/kg in the second half of July.