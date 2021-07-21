Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 28: 16–30 June 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on food purchase as a main source of food increased by 1.3 percentage points from 14.3 percent in the first half of June 2021 to 15.6 percent. The proportion of households relying on own food production as a main source of food dropped by 0.6 percentage points from 84.0 percent to 83.4 percent. The southern region continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food, increasing by 2.9 percentage points from 22.9 percent in the first half of June to 25.8 percent.

In households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases rose by 3.2 percentage points from 14.2 percent in the first half of June 2021 to 17.4 percent. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 25.1 percent up from 19.9 percent in the first half June.

The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities dropped by 0.2 percentage points from 1.8 percent in the first half of June 2021 to 1.6 percent. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities and increased by 3.0 percentage points from 2.4 percent in the first half of June 2021 to 5.4 percent. Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases increased by 12.5 percentage points from 15.8 percent in the first half of June 2021 to 28.3 percent.

The average price of maize per kg dropped by 3.2 percent from MK124.96 in the first half of June 2021 to MK121.00. The southern region continued to record the highest average maize prices per kg and increased by 4.4 percent from MK137.0/kg in the first half of June 2021 to MK143.0/kg.