Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 27: 1 – 15 June 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on food purchase increased by 1.2 percentage points from 13.1 percent in the second half of May 2021 to 14.3 percent. The proportion of households relying on own food production dropped by 1.7 percentage points from 85.7 percent to 84.0 percent in the same period. The southern region continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food, increasing by 5.4 percentage points from 17.5 percent in the second half of May to 22.9 percent.

In households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases dropped by 1.0 percentage points from 15.2 percent in the second half of May 2021 to 14.2 percent. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases (19.9 percent up from 19.0 percent in the second half May 2021).

The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities dropped by 0.6 percentage points from 2.4 percent in the second half of May 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities and slightly increased by 0.1 percentage points from 2.3 percent in the first half of May 2021 to 2.4 percent. Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases dropped by 2.2 percentage points from 18.0 percent in the second half of May 2021 to 15.8 percent.