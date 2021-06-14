Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 26: 16–31 May 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

 The proportion of households relying on food purchase dropped by 1.3 percentage points from 14.4 percent in the first half of May 2021 to 13.1 percent. The proportion of households relying on own food production as a main source of food increased by 1.4 percentage points from 84.3 percent to 85.7 percent. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food, increasing by 0.8 percentage points from 16.6 percent in the first half of May to 17.5 percent.

 In households owning any type of livestock, the proportion of households reporting suspected livestock diseases dropped by 2.3 percentage points from 17.5 percent in the first half of May 2021 to 15.2 percent. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases (19.0 percent down from 20.0 percent).

 The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities rose by 0.1 percentage points from 2.3 percent in the first half of May 2021 to 2.4 percent. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 3.2 percent down from 3.3 percent. Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases rose by 11.8 percentage points from 6.2 percent to 18.0 percent.

 The average price of maize per kg dropped by 5.7 percent from MK133.29 in the first half of May 2021 to MK125.67. The southern region recoded the highest maize prices per kg estimated at MK135.20 down from MK137.70 in the first half of May 2021, dropping by 1.8 percentage points. Average crop prices per kg for selected crops were MK656.03 down from MK673.40 for rice, MK808.57 up from MK806.65 for beans, MK713.27 slightly down from MK714.19 for ground nuts, MK490.61 down from MK504.97 for Irish potatoes, and MK311.69 down from MK325.59 for sweet potatoes compared to the first half of May 2021.