Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 24: 16 - 30 April 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on food purchase continued to drop and dropped by 1.5 percentage points from 24.3 percent in the first half of April 2021 to 22.8 percent. The proportion of households relying on own food production as a main source of food increased by 1.9 percentage points from 74.1 percent to 76.0 percent during the same period. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food (34.7 percent down from 37.2 percent in the first half of April).

In households owning any type of livestock, 15.6 percent reported suspected livestock diseases up from 15.3 percent in the first half of April 2021, representing a 0.3 percentage points increase. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases (19.1 percent down from 19.9 percent in the first half of April).

The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities dropped by 0.9 percentage points from 3.4 percent in the first half of April 2021 to 2.5 percent. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.1 percent just like in the first half of April 2021. Households involved in fishing related activities reporting some suspected fish diseases dropped by 0.4 percentage points from 16.8 percent in the first half of April 2021 to 16.4 percent. Districts that reported suspected fish diseases included Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, and Nkhata Bay.