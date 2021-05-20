Malawi
Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 24: 1–15 April 2021
Attachments
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
The proportion of households relying on food purchase has significantly dropped by 29.9 percent from 54.2 percent in the second half of March to 24.3 percent. The proportion of households relying on own food production has for the first time surpassed those relying on purchase and increased by 31.7 percent from 42.42 percent in the second half of March to 74.1 percent. The northern region also for the first time recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food at 37.2 percent, replacing the southern region now at 25.3 percent.
In households owning any type of livestock, 15.3 percent reported suspected livestock diseases up from 14.9 percent in the second half of March 2021, representing a 0.4 percent increase. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases slightly increasing by 0.1 percent from 19.8 percent to 19.9 percent. Newcastle disease continues to be the commonly reported livestock disease estimated at 58.2 percent down from 62.7 percent in the second half of March.
The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities increased by 1.3 percent from 2.1 percent in the second half of March 2021 to 3.4 percent. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.1 percent up from 2.3 percent.
The average price of maize per kg dropped by 12.4 percent from MK160.39 in the second half of March 2021 to MK140.47. The northern region for the first time recoded the highest maize prices per kg estimated at MK154.60 down from MK162.39 in the second half of March 2021, dropping by 4.8 percent. The southern region recorded the second highest, with average maize prices of MK150.30 down from MK170.30/kg, dropping by 11.7 percent. Average crop prices per kg for selected crops were MK707.60 down from MK775.38 for rice, MK790.00 down from MK905.08/kg for beans, MK751.31 down from MK844.26 for ground nuts, MK473.63 down from MK528.36 for Irish potatoes, and MK348.59 down from MK418.42 for sweet potatoes compared to the last half of March 2021.