Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 24: 1–15 April 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on food purchase has significantly dropped by 29.9 percent from 54.2 percent in the second half of March to 24.3 percent. The proportion of households relying on own food production has for the first time surpassed those relying on purchase and increased by 31.7 percent from 42.42 percent in the second half of March to 74.1 percent. The northern region also for the first time recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food at 37.2 percent, replacing the southern region now at 25.3 percent.

In households owning any type of livestock, 15.3 percent reported suspected livestock diseases up from 14.9 percent in the second half of March 2021, representing a 0.4 percent increase. The northern region continued to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases slightly increasing by 0.1 percent from 19.8 percent to 19.9 percent. Newcastle disease continues to be the commonly reported livestock disease estimated at 58.2 percent down from 62.7 percent in the second half of March.

The proportion of households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities increased by 1.3 percent from 2.1 percent in the second half of March 2021 to 3.4 percent. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.1 percent up from 2.3 percent.