Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 21: 1–15 March 2021

The proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food dropped by 5.5 percent from 74.5 percent in the second half of February to 69.0 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food and dropped by 6.5 percent from 82.3 percent in the second half February to 75.9 percent in the first half of March.

Nearly 13.3 percent of households with livestock reported suspected livestock diseases dropped down from 14.2 percent in the second half of February 2021, representing a 0.9 percent drop. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 15.8 percent down from 18.7 percent in the second half of February.

In the reporting period, the proportion of the sampled households involved in fishing related livelihoods activities remained at 2.0 percent same as the second half of February 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 5.0 percent slightly up from 4.9 percent. 16.2 percent of the households involved in fishing related activities reported some suspected fish diseases in the reporting period dropping by 0.9 percent from 17.1 percent in the second half of February. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting fish diseases estimated at 29.4 percent up from 13.3 percent. Districts that reported fish diseases included Chikwawa, Mangochi, Thyolo and Zomba in the southern region, Chitipa, Karonga and Nkhatabay in the northern region, Dedza, Kasungu, Mchinji, Salima and Nkhotakota in the central.