Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 20: 16-28 February 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

The proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source food increased by 2.3 percent from 72.2 percent in the first half of February to 74.5 percent in the second half of February 2021. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food and slightly dropped by 1.3 percent from 83.7 percent in the first half of February to 82.3 percent.

Nearly 14.2 percent of the households with livestock reported suspected livestock diseases down from 16.9 percent in the first half of February 2021, representing a 2.7 percent drop. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 18.7 percent down from 25.9 percent in the first half of February 2021.

Nearly 2.0 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihood activities, dropping by 0.6 percent from 2.6 percent in the first half of February 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.9 percent down from 5.1 percent. 17.1 percent of the households involved in fishing related activities reported some suspected fish diseases, a 4.0 percent increase from 13.1 percent in the first half of February. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households reporting fish diseases estimated at 32.3 percent down from 37 percent in the first half of February.