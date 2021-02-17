Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 18: 16–31 January 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Households relying on purchase as the main source of food increased by 3.2 percent from 73.2 percent in the first half of January to 76.4 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food and decreased by 1.2 percent from 83.3 percent in the first half of January to 82.1 percent in the reporting period. Phalombe district continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food estimated at 90.5 percent down from 92.6 percent.

Nearly 14.6 percent of households owning any type of livestock reported cases of livestock diseases and dropped by 4.0 percent from 18.6 percent in the first half of January 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 19.0 percent down from 34.0 percent reported in the first half of January. The districts of Nkhata Bay and Chitipa in the north and Chikwawa in the south had the highest proportion of households reporting existence of cases of livestock diseases.

Nearly 3.3 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihoods activities increasing by 0.2 percent from 3.1 in the first half of January 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 7.0 percent up from 6.0 percent. About 11.9 percent of the households involved in fishing related activities reported some suspected fish diseases, down from 24.1 percent in the first half of January, representing a 12.2 percentage decrease. Districts that reported fish diseases included Mangochi (southern region) and Karonga and Nkhatabay (northern region).