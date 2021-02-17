Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 17: 1–15 January 2021

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Households relying on purchase as the main source of food increased by 1.7 percent from 71.5 percent in the second half of December to 73.2 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food and increased by 4.4 percent from 78.9 percent in the second half of December to 83.3 percent in the reporting period. Phalombe district continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food estimated at 92.6 percent up from 90.6 percent.

Nearly 18.6 percent of households owning any type of livestock reported cases of livestock diseases and dropped by 1.0 percent from 19.6 percent in the second half of December 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 34.0 percent up from 24.8 percent reported in the second half of December representing a 2.3 percent increase. The districts of Chitipa, Mzimba and Karonga in the north and Mangochi in the south had the highest proportion of households reporting suspected cases of livestock diseases.

Nearly 3.1 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihoods increasing by 0.8 percent from 2.3 percent in the second half of December 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 6.0 percent up from 4.2 percent. About 24.1percent of the households involved in fishing related activities reported some suspected fish diseases, down from 27.2 percent in the second half of December, representing a 3.2 percent increase. Districts that reported fish diseases included Chikwawa and Mangochi (southern region), Nkhotakota and Dedza (central region) and Nkhatabay, Mzimba and Karonga (northern region).