Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 16: 16–31 December 2020

Households relying on purchase as the main source of food increased by 0.9 percent from 70.6 percent in the first half of December to 71.5 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food and increased by 1.3 percent from 77.6 percent in the first half of December to 78.9 percent in the reporting period. Phalombe and Mulanje districts continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food estimated at 91.6 percent up from 90.1 percent and 90.2 percent up from 85.8 percent respectively.

Nearly 19.6 percent of households owning any type of livestock reported cases of livestock diseases and dropped by 0.8 percent from 20.4percent in the first half of December 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 24.8 percent down from 28.9 percent reported in the first half of December. The districts of Chitipa in the north, Salima in the centre and Mulanje, Mangochi and Chikwawa in the south had the highest proportion of households reporting existence of cases of livestock diseases.

Nearly 2.3 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihoods increasing by 0.1 percent from 2.2 in the first half of December 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.2 percent up from 1.5 percent. About 27.3 percent of the households involved in fishing related activities reported some suspected fish diseases, up from 24.1 percent in the first half of December, representing a 3.2 percentage increase. Districts that reported fish diseases included Nkhatabay and Karonga (northern region), Mchinji, Salima and Kasungu (central region) and Mangochi (southern region).