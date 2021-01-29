Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 15: 1–15 December 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Households relying on purchase as the main source of food increased by 3.8 percent from 66.8 percent in the second half of November to 70.6 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food and increased by1.3 percent from 76.3 percent in the second half of November to 77.6 percent in the reporting period. Phalombe and Mulanje districts continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food estimated at 90.1 percent up from 89.3 percent and 85.8 percent down from 90.4 percent respectively.

Nearly 20.4 percent of households owning any type of livestock reported cases of livestock diseases dropping by 0.7 percent from 21.1percent in the second half of November 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 28.9 percent up from 23.7 percent reported in the second half of November. The districts of Chitipa in the north, Salima in the centre and Chikwawa and Zomba in the south had the highest proportion of households reporting on livestock diseases.

Nearly 2.2 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihoods increasing by 0.1 percent from 2.1 in the second half of November 2020. The central region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 3.1 percent up from 2.2 percent. About 24.1 percent of the households involved in fishing related activities reported some suspected fish diseases, up from 17.2 percent in the second half of November, representing a 6.9 percentage increase. Districts that reported fish diseases include Nkhata Bay in the northern region; Mchinji and Nkhotakota in the central region; Chikwawa, Mangochi, and Mulanje in the southern region.