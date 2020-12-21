Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 14: 16-30 November 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Households relying on purchase as the main source of food increased by 1.2 percent from 65.6 percent in the first half of November to 66.8 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food and increased by 0.6 percent from 75.7 percent in the first half of November to 76.3 percent in the reporting period. Mulanje and Phalombe continued to record the highest proportion of households relying on food purchase as the main source of food estimated at 90.4 percent up from 89.3 percent and 89.9 percent up from 88.5 percent respectively.

Nearly 21.1 percent of households owning any type of livestock reported livestock diseases increasing by 2 percent from 19.1 percent in the first half of November 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 23.7 percent up from 21 percent reported in the first half of November. Districts of Chikwawa, Chitipa, Mangochi, Mulanje, and Salima had over 30 percent of the households reporting livestock diseases.

Nearly 2.1 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihoods dropping by 0.2 percent from 2.3 in the first half of November 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 3.6 percent up from 2.5 percent. About 17.2 percent of the households involved in fishing related activities reported some suspected fish diseases, down from 23.3 percent in the first half of November, representing a 6.1 percent drop. Districts that reported fish diseases included Chitipa and Nkhata Bay in the northern region; Mchinji in the central region; Chikwawa and Zomba in the southern region.