Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 13: 1-15 November 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Households relying on purchase as the main source of food increased by 1.5 percent from 64.1 percent in the second half of October to 65.6 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food estimated at 75.7 percent up from 73.1 percent in the second half of October, representing a 2.6 percentage increase. In the northern region, households relying on food purchase remained relatively lower than the other regions at 46 percent, representing a 5.9 percent increase from 40.1 percent in the second half of October.

Nearly 19 percent of households owning any type of livestock reported livestock diseases and dropped by 1.9 percent from 21 percent in the second half of October 2020. The southern and northern regions recorded the highest proportion of households reporting livestock diseases estimated at 21 percent down from 24.9 percent and 20.7 percent down from 24.1 percent, respectively and the central region was the least at 15.7 percent up from 14.8 percent in the second half October. Districts of Chiradzulu, Chitipa, Karonga, Mangochi, and Mwanza had over 30 percent of the households reporting livestock diseases.

Nearly 2.3 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihoods dropping by 1 percent from 3.3 in the second half of October 2020. The northern and central regions recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities both estimated at 2.5 percent and the southern region was the least at 2.1 percent. Out of them, 23.3 percent of the households reported some suspected fish diseases, up from 17.6 percent in the second half of October, representing a 5.7 percent increase. Districts that reported fish diseases included Karonga, Chitipa and Nkhata Bay in the northern region; Mchinji, Nkhotakota and Salima in the central region; Chikwawa and Mangochi in the southern region.

The average price of maize per kg increased by 0.4 percent from MK192.37/kg in the second half of October to MK193.19/ kg. The southern region continues to record high maize prices per kg estimated at MK218.5 up from MK217.9 in the second half of October 2020, increasing by 0.3 percent. The northern region continues to register lower average maize prices estimated at MK171.3/kg up from MK165.1/kg, increasing by 3.8 percent from the second half of October 2020.