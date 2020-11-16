Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, Issue 12: 15 - 31 October 2020

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Households relying on purchase as the main source of food increased by 6 percent from 58 percent in the first half of October to 64.1 percent. Consequently, households relying on own food production dropped by 6.4 percent from 39.6 percent in the first half of October to 33.2 percent. The southern region continues to record the highest proportion of households relying on purchase and increased by 3.7 percent since the first half of October 2020. In the northern region, households relying on food purchase remained stable between the first half and second half of October (41.9 vs 40.1 percent).

About 21 percent of households owning any type of livestock reported cases of livestock diseases dropping by 6.3 percent from 26.3 percent in the first half of October 2020. The southern and northern regions recorded the highest proportion of households reporting cases of livestock diseases estimated at 24.9 percent and 24.1 percent, respectively. Districts of Chikwawa, Chitipa, and Mangochi had over 30 percent of the households reporting cases of livestock diseases.

Nearly 3.3 percent of the households were involved in fishing related livelihoods dropping by 0.2 percent compared to 3.5 percent in the first half of October 2020. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 5.1 percent followed by the southern region at 3.5 percent and then the central region at 2.3 percent. 17.6 percent of the households reported some suspected fish diseases, dropping from 29.7 percent in the first half of October, representing a 12 percent drop. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households reporting fish diseases estimated at 47.6 percent followed by the central region at 21.6 percent and the southern region was the least at 2.1 percent. Districts that reported fish diseases included Karonga and Nkhata Bay in the northern region; Mchinji, Nkhotakota and Salima in the central region; Mulanje and Chikwawa in the southern region.