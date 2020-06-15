Malawi
Malawi: Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System (EmA-FSS) Bulletin, 11th - 17th May [WK3] & 18th - 24th May [WK4]
KEY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Own production remains the main source of food at the household level reported by over 70% of the sampled households. However, a slight decline has been observed since the week beginning 4th May 2020; while purchase as the main source of food has been on a slight increase.
- About 65% of the households are classified as having low reduced coping strategy index while about 15% of the households are classified as having high coping strategy index. Chikwawa, Phalombe, Karonga, Nkhotakota and Mchinji records the highest proportion of households classified in Phase 3.
- The most reported suspected livestock disease by households in the period under-consideration was Newcastle (35%), followed by Mange (10%), Foot and Mouth (6%) among others. Chitipa and Mulanje recorded the highest proportion of households with suspected Newcastle disease.
- Nearly all sampled markets have been functional and operational throughout the month with the availability of maize in the market increasing significantly since 27th April.
- The average price of maize per kg for the week between 18th and 24th May is estimated as 157.40 MWK which is slightly lower than the price recorded in the week of 27th April – 3rd May 2020