07 Jun 2019

Malawi - Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Financing with Cat DDO

Report
from World Bank
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original

ABSTRACT

The development objective of the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Development Policy Financing (DPF) with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat DDO) Project for Malawi is to strengthen the institutional and financial capacity of the Government of Malawi for multi-sectoral disaster and climate risk management.The Program is structured around three pillars: (i) Strengthening the institutional framework and coordination mechanisms for the implementation of the national disaster and climate resilience agenda; (ii) Increasing climate and disaster resilience in physical developments and infrastructure; and (iii) Strengthening adaptive social protection mechanisms and government financial capacity to respond to disasters.

