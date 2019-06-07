Malawi - Disaster Risk Management Development Policy Financing with Cat DDO

ABSTRACT

The development objective of the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Development Policy Financing (DPF) with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat DDO) Project for Malawi is to strengthen the institutional and financial capacity of the Government of Malawi for multi-sectoral disaster and climate risk management.The Program is structured around three pillars: (i) Strengthening the institutional framework and coordination mechanisms for the implementation of the national disaster and climate resilience agenda; (ii) Increasing climate and disaster resilience in physical developments and infrastructure; and (iii) Strengthening adaptive social protection mechanisms and government financial capacity to respond to disasters.

