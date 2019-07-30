The Malawi Diaspora Association in Zambia donates Relief Items

The Malawi Diaspora Association in Zambia has donated relief items to the Government of Malawi, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA). The donation is in response to the devastating flooding disaster that hit the country in early March, 2019.

The relief items which comprised of maize flour, blankets, second hand clothes, second hand shoes and various assorted items were handed over to Mr. Harris Kachale, Director of Disaster Response and Recovery, in the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA), by Ms. Ellen Solomon, Deputy High Commissioner of Malawi to Zambia, and Mr. Christopher Mlelemba, Chairperson of Malawi Diaspora Association in Zambia.

In their statements, the Malawi Deputy High Commissioner to Zambia and the Chairperson of the Malawi Diaspora Association in Zambia stated that it was their moral obligation to render support to the people of Malawi in their time of need. They also pledged to play a role in the implementation of the Malawi Diaspora Engagement Policy and other national initiatives in future.

On behalf of DODMA, the Director for Disaster Response and Recovery thanked the Malawi Diaspora Association in Zambia for mobilizing relief items that will go a long way in assisting the affected people rebuilding their livelihoods in the post disaster period. He also committed to share the 2019 Malawi Floods Post Disaster Needs Assessment Report that they would use in mobilizing support for the recovery, reconstruction and resettlement phase.