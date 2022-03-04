Malawi Department of Disaster Management Affairs: Post Tropical Storm ANA Response Report (28 February 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 26 January 2022 the State President declared a State of National Disaster following the Tropical StormANA, which caused heavy flooding in several districts in the country, especially in the Southern Region due toheavyrainfallandstrong winds.

• More than 995,000 people have been affected, with 190,000 people displaced, 46 deaths, 18 missing and 206 injuries. In total, the tropical storm has affected 16 district councils and 2 city councils.

Chikwawa and Nsanje districts have been most affected, accounting for 495,967 affected people (Chikwawa 378,477 people, Nsanje 117,490 people). Chikwawa has recorded the highest number of displaced households, 10,159 households, seconded by Nsanje that has recorded 8,871 households.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) is coordinating the response. The department with technical and financial support from humanitarian partners has developed a four-month (February-May 2022)

Tropical Storm Ana National Response Plan. The plan aims at addressing the immediate survival needs and restoration of basic socio-economic services and transitioning to early recovery.