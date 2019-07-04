Malawi Cyclone Idai - Three Months After, 20 June 2019
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 20 Jun 2019
Two months on from Cyclone Idai's landfall on 14 March, the humanitarian response has reached more than 732,000 people across the Southern region of Malawi. Humanitarian action scaled-up with more than 90 organisations joining the response in the affected areas. More than 88 per cent of the US$45.2 million response requirements have been mobilized.
