Malawi: Cyclone Ana Flash Update (26th - 27th January, 2022)

On 21st January 2022, a tropical depression that formed to the north-east of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean travelled into the Mozambique Channel where it intensified developing into a moderate Tropical storm ANA on Sunday 23rd January 2022. The moderate Tropical storm ANA made a landfall on the Mozambique coast around midday of Monday 24th January 2022 and later headed for southern Malawi.

As of 27th of January 2022, reports from districts indicate that Cyclone Ana has impacted more than a 121 Traditional Authorities in 20 Districts in the Southern and Central regions of Malawi. Due to the overwhelming magnitude of the disaster, several districts were unable to obtain enough data from impacted TAs. Several areas in several districts are cut-off leading to difficulties in assessing the damages and obtaining final figures. Current figures indicate 91,742 HHs to having been impacted by flooding and heavy rains, with around 17K HHs already displaced in schools, churches, hospitals, shelters and made-up camp sites.

DoDMA activated and deployed the search and rescue team to Chikwawa, Nsanje, Mulanje and Phalombe districts where boats were dispatched to conduct search and rescue operations in the areas that were cut-off. Search and Rescue, Food, Shelter, Protection and Health are the most pressing humanitarian sectors in addition to the need to rehabilitate roads and infrastructures to facilitate delivery of relief items and other logistics.