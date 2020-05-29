Malawi - COVID-19 Situation Report, 27 May 2020, 23:59

Highlights

102 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new recoveries, and no new deaths have been recorded in the past 48 hours

Cumulatively, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Malawi is 203, including 4 deaths, and 42 recoveries

3975 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date

161 people have entered the country in the past 24hours

Background

On 31 December 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) was alerted of several cases of pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China. Later the disease was named Coronavirus disease-19 (COVID19) and the virus was named Sars-Cov2. World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic onth March 2020.

On 20 March 2020, COVID-19 was declared a national disaster in Malawi, and on 2 April 2020, Malawi registered the first cases of COVID-19. On 6 May 2020, a Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 was appointed.