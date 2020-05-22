Malawi - COVID-19 Situation Report, 19 May 2020, 23:59

Highlights

• One new COVID-19 case, no new recoveries, and no new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

• A cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded to date is 72, with 3 deaths and 27 recoveries.

• 155 people transporting essential goods and services have entered the country in the past 24 hours • Eleven (11) laboratories have the capacity to test COVID-19 and 2095 tests have been conducted to date

Background

On 31 December 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) was alerted of several cases of pneumonia of unknown cause detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China. Later the disease was named Coronavirus disease-19 (COVID19) and the virus was named Sars-Cov2. World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on 12th March 2020.

On 20 March 2020, COVID-19 was declared a national disaster in Malawi, and on 2 April 2020, Malawi registered the first cases of COVID-19. On 6 May 2020, the President of the Republic of Malawi appointed a Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 that is co-chaired by Dr. John Phuka from the College of Medicine and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, and Development.