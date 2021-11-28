Malawi: COVID-19 Rapid Response - Emergency Agriculture Surveillance (EmA-FSS) [October 2021 Highlights]

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The proportion of households relying on purchase as the main source of food at the household level was 36.4 percent, which is 27.7 percentage points lower than the 64.1 percent reported in the same month of October last year but higher than the 34.0 percent reported in the previous month of September 2021. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households relying on purchase at 50.8 percent, which is lower than the 71.2 percent reported during the same month last year due to improved maize harvest this year.

The proportion of households owning any livestock including poultry was 56.8 percent, which is similar to the 56.8 percent recorded same month last year and is lower than the 58.3 percent reported in the previous month of September 2021. The northern region continues to record the highest proportion of households owning livestock estimated at 80.3 percent, which is higher than the 74.3 percent reported same month last year but higher than the 77.8 percent reported in the previous month of September 2021. The proportion of households reporting some suspected livestock diseases was 20.4 percent, which is lower than the 23.7 percent recorded during the same month last year and is also lower than the 23.1 percent reported in the month of September 2021. The southern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting some suspected livestock diseases estimated (23.2 percent slightly down from 23.9 percent reported same month last year).

The proportion of households involved in fishing related activities was 2.2 percent, which is lower than the 3.4 percent reported in same month last year but slightly higher than the 1.9 percent reported in the previous month of September 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households involved in fishing related activities estimated at 4.6 percent up from 3.7 percent recorded in the previous month of September 2021. In households involved in fishing activities, the proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases was 13.2 percent, which is lower than the 23.7 percent recorded same month last year and is also lower than the 24.4 percent recorded in the previous month of September 2021. The northern region recorded the highest proportion of households reporting suspected fish diseases (25.0 percent down from 45.1 percent reported in the previous month of September 2021).